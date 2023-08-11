Lawsuit alleges owner sold Peter Puck Hockey name despite not having sufficient rights to trademark

Photo: Peter Puck Hockey / Facebook

A Kamloops woman who purchased a local ice hockey school is suing the previous owner for allegedly selling her the rights to use the business name despite not having the authority to transfer the trademark in the first place.

Elysha DeRose, who bought Peter Puck Hockey, has filed a small claims lawsuit in provincial court against previous owner Dianna Hartnell.

In the court documents, DeRose claims “Hartnell did not have sufficient authority to transfer any interest that she held in the trademark to DeRose, despite representing herself as having that authority.”

DeRose said she began working for Hartnell as an instructor at Peter Puck Hockey in 2012, and inquired about purchasing the business in 2019.

The claim states Hartnell told DeRose she would sell the business for $25,000, “as she did not have the rights to the name ‘Peter Puck Hockey,'" after which DeRose decided against purchasing.

Negotiations to purchase the business allegedly resumed in 2021, when Hartnell informed DeRose she now had the rights to the name and trademark, increasing the price to $40,000.

DeRose said she agreed to buy Peter Puck Hockey, and Hartnell’s lawyer prepared a share purchase agreement, which DeRose did not seek legal advice for.

The claim said that “Hartnell, both expressly and implicitly, represented that she had the right to transfer the trademark.”

According to the court documents, the sale was completed in September 2021.

Then, DeRose said she received a call from Brian McFarlane, who introduced himself as the owner of the trademark.

McFarlane allegedly told DeRose that he had repeatedly told Hartnell that “she did not have the right to transfer the name to a third party if she sold her business.”

According to the notice of claim, DeRose then received an email saying the hockey school must cease and desist using the Peter Puck name and mascot, noting any organizations wishing to use the name or likeness would be subject to an approval process and an annual licensing fee of $250,000.

Out of fear of a potential lawsuit, and after determining it wasn't feasible to pay the licensing fee, DeRose said she cancelled the remaining ice times and refunded the parents of 70 participants $2,500 for the cancelled classes.

The claim said DeRose is now seeking rescission of the contract and, in the alternative, $35,000 in damages for breach of contract.

Once she is served, Hartnell will have 14 days to file a response.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.