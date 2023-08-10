Kamloops mayor denies allegations of disruptive conduct laid out in councillor's lawsuit response

Photo: Contributed Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has filed another court document related to the defamation lawsuit he launched against a city councillor earlier this year, denying allegations of disrespectful conduct and disruptive behaviour.

Hamer-Jackson filed his initial notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court on June 12, accusing Coun. Katie Neustaeter of defamation. He alleged statements made by Neustaeter throughout the year — including the statement she read aloud on behalf of councillors after the mayor made unilateral committee changes — have had damaging effects on him.

Neustaeter filed a response on July 24 which outlined detailed examples of what she says are “boundary violations and disruptive behaviour” relating to city staff and council.

In one portion of her response, Neustaeter said the mayor has engaged in disruptive behaviour by divulging confidential information from closed council meetings, attempting to put his political allies in city staff positions, engaging in public disputes with social agencies, and displaying disrespectful conduct towards councillors and staff, including yelling, belittling and name-calling.

In March, Castanet Kamloops learned Hamer-Jackson tried to have Deb Newby, a supporter who worked on his campaign, hired to share chief administrative officer duties with CAO David Trawin. Last fall, lawyers representing Hamer-Jackson and ASK Wellness' CEO Bob Hughes engaged in a back-and-forth exchange of legal letters.

In Hamer-Jackson’s reply, which was filed in court on July 31, he said he “specifically denies” the allegations as in Neustaeter's response, calling them "inflammatory, prejudicial and vexatious, and are irrelevant to any issue raised in this action."

Hamer-Jackson's reply goes on to allege none of Neustaeter's claims “are capable of supporting or justifying the defendant’s [Neustaeter’s] repeated allegation that the plaintiff [Hamer-Jackson] had violated the personal or professional boundaries of herself or any other member of city council.”

The document also alleges Neustaeter has attempted to "concoct ‘boundary violations’ where none exist."

In her court filing, Neustaeter said the mayor violated boundaries of several council members by repeatedly making statements about their family members — including her father, former MLA Kevin Krueger.

She said at one point, the mayor said he “‘set up a meeting with your dad and I know a lot of stuff about your family,'" and alleged Hamer-Jackson tried to disclose private information about Krueger with other council members in a strategic planning meeting, but stopped due to objections from councillors.

In his reply, Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t reveal any private information about Krueger to others. The court document then goes on to list a number of detailed allegations about Neustaeter’s family matters that Hamer-Jackson said he has refrained from disclosing.

In reference to a number of emails Neustaeter said she sent to council asking Hamer-Jackson to stop mentioning her father, Hamer-Jackson's reply claims the councillor had no "legal, social or moral duty to falsely allege to other members of city council that the plaintiff had violated her boundaries."

"The defendant's sole 'interest' in publishing the impugned statements was to further poison the relationships between the plaintiff and other members of city council while advancing her own personal political agenda," the reply said.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Neustaeter for comment.

None of the allegations laid out in Hamer-Jackson's notice of claim, Neustaeter's response, or Hamer-Jackson's July 31 reply have been proven in court.