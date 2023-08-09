Kamloops mayor distancing himself from councillor statement released after code of conduct reports

Photo: Reid Hamer-Jackson Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

UPDATE: 2:41 p.m.

A Kamloops councillor confirmed a statement on council letterhead issued last week Friday expressing confidence in city staff and a commitment to continuing city business was drafted and sent out by the eight councillors.

The statement was titled “Kamloops City Council Forging Ahead,” and was released days after reporting from Kamloops This Week showed a third-party investigation found Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson violated council’s code of conduct by disrespecting a few staff members.

The statement listed a number of projects and initiatives underway at city hall, crediting city staff for their dedication and leadership.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson released his own statement on Tuesday, saying he neither “approved nor authorized the release” of the document bearing council letterhead.

“It should say ‘councillors,’ because I had no idea this was happening,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday that councillors thought a response following last week’s media reports was necessary.

“We felt it was warranted to issue a statement that we have full support of our CAO David Trawin and our senior management and leadership team at the City of Kamloops,” O’Reilly said.

He noted the majority of the time, statements like this would come forward from the mayor.

“However, the mayor is in a conflict of interest on this. This was a statement that we felt needed to be made on behalf of councillors,” O’Reilly said.

Hamer-Jackson has expressed concern that Friday’s council statement was released without his involvement.

“I was elected on October the 15th, 2022. We had an election, and I am part of council, I am the mayor. Council consists of a mayor and eight councillors,” he said.

He said he is also concerned that confidential information related to the third-party investigation was released to reporters, adding he had yet to receive a full, unredacted copy of the investigative report.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The statement in question was titled “Kamloops City Council Forging Ahead.” It was sent out on Friday, days after reporting from Kamloops This Week showed a third-party investigation concluded Hamer-Jackson violated council’s code of conduct by disrespecting or demeaning a few staff members, including the city’s CAO.

“In light of recent media reports, council wants to express its full confidence in the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, David Trawin, and entire senior leadership team,” the statement said.

It went on to outline a number of projects and ongoing initiatives approved by council and supported by staff, noting council is “committed to serving Kamloops residents and moving our community forward.”

Hamer-Jackson said Tuesday he assumed this statement represents the personal views of the elected city councillors. He also expressed concern that information about the investigation had been released to news reporters.

“The ‘recent media reports’ that are referred to in this statement revealed information, documents and the partial contents of a report that were the subject matter of a closed meeting of Kamloops city council that took place on June 13, 2023,” Hamer-Jackson said in his statement.

“The unauthorized, selective release of confidential information from a closed meeting, that I believe to be a serious legal matter.”

The mayor said he would prefer to deal with “damaging allegations and statements in a court of law, or before a legally constituted tribunal, where due process is followed and the rule of law is respected.”

His statement said once he receives the full contents of the investigation and report he will comment further, but until then would be “working hard to achieve the goals that we focused on during the election.”

“I'm the defendant. There's a complaint. …The defendant hasn't even given a statement, nobody's even let them know what the allegations are against them. And they're very damaging allegations.”