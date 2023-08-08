Wildfire discovered southeast of Little Fort now under control, BCWS says

Photo: Spencer Gilbert An airplane dousing the Stolle Creek wildfire with retardant on Sunday.

A wildfire near Little Fort that was discovered on Sunday is now under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 6. It is estimated to be 2.6 hectares in size. BCWS told Castanet Kamloops on Sunday that two helicopters, crews and air tanker supports had responded to the fire.

BCWS has now classified the wildfire as under control. This means the fire will not spread any further due to suppression efforts.