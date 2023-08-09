City poised for water restrictions as North and South Thompson at lowest ever recorded level

Photo: Castanet

Enhanced water restrictions are around the corner for Kamloops residents as the North and South Thompson rivers hit historic low levels.

“These are the lowest river levels that we've seen for this time of year in history on both the North and South Thompson, it’s unprecedented,” said Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility services manager, in a news conference on Tuesday.

Wightman said restrictions were recently announced as a result of these drought conditions, with the goal of reducing water use by 25 per cent.

Temporary prohibitions on sprinklers and pressure washing were announced last Thursday, set to take effect on Aug. 14.

Residents will still be allowed to water food gardens, shrubs and trees through the use of a handheld spin loaded nozzle.

“Outdoor watering through handheld spring loaded nozzle can be done at any time throughout the day, and I think it's really going to take our community making some adjustments as well,” said Wightman.

“We're going to have to come together as a community to try and get this 25 per cent reduction, and I do encourage people to keep their eye on the graph that we'll have on our website just to see how we're doing as a community.”

Wightman said the restrictions may cause lawns and shrubbery to dry out, creating a fire hazard, but he encouraged residents to look at applying Fire Smart principles to their homes.

“One of the things we do encourage people is to really look at fire smarting your home — this is a great time to do that,” said Wightman.

“Make sure you don't have bushes and shrubs in close proximity to your home.”

Reservoirs around Kamloops will continue to be maintained at a full level throughout the summer for fire suppression needs.

Spray parks will remain open for public health, as they’re part of the city’s heat response plan.

“It gives people an opportunity to go cool down that may not have another way of doing that,” said Wightman.

Playing fields will continued to be watered to protect public infrastructure and allow the fields to remain open, but irrigation to city parks will be reduced by 25 per cent.

“So we'll continue to irrigate them just at a lesser rate for the time being,” said Wightman.

Jason Hwang, vice president of salmon programs with the Pacific Salmon Foundation, said the rivers’ low levels will result in warmer water temperatures and create difficult conditions for salmon who are migrating back into rivers.

“The closest equivalent you can think of as a human trying to run a marathon in a sauna or a hot tub, and they have to do it every day on their way back to the spawning grounds,” said Hwang.

“We may well lose thousands or hundreds of thousands of adult salmon on their way home.”

Hwang said that drought conditions this year are “really concerning,” but these conditions may become a new normal for the region.

“This is probably going to be a condition that we see again, climate change seems to be changing our normal," said Hwang.

“One of the things that we're thinking about for salmon is not just getting through this year, but how do we adapt for future years.”

The City of Kamloops recently closed nature parks and trails due to drought conditions and extreme fire risk.

More information about the city’s drought response plan is available online.