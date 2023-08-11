Children's Arts Festival coming to Riverside Park in September

Photo: RDC Photography/Kamloops Arts Council Two kids at a previous Children's Arts Festival hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council.

The Kamloops Arts Council will host the Children’s Arts Festival in Riverside Park next month, offering activities for kids of all ages.

The free festival, which will include artistic activities and musical and theatrical performances, is geared towards children aged two and up. This year’s theme is Ranches to Rodeos, celebrating local agriculture.

The arts council, in partnership with Marta's Tower, is hosting a colouring contest before the festival. Templates can be found on the KAC website. Once the pieces are finished, they can be submitted to the KAC office at 7 Seymour St. Contest entries must be handed in before Sept. 1.

All of the colouring pages will be displayed in the Hallway Gallery as a part of the “Whose Hue,” exhibit by Marta’s Tower. Winners will be determined by public voting, and the results will be announced on Sept. 16.

The Children's Arts Festival will be held on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Riverside Park.