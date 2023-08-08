City of Kamloops acquires Porsche Cayman as part of gang violence prevention program

Photo: Kristen Holliday Last year's Hot Nite in the City event.

The City of Kamloops will be bringing its newly acquired Porsche Cayman to Hot Nite in the City along with information about a new program launched to educate youth about the dangers of gang involvement.

In a statement, the city said the 2008 Porsche Cayman was provided through a BC Civil Forfeiture Profits of Crime grant for its new Guns and Gang Intervention and Prevention Program. The vehicle will be used to show that a gang lifestyle may look luxurious, but it is not.

“The Guns and Gangs program is a series of initiatives and education that we are developing with key partners and experts to prevent and intervene in youths entering the guns and gang lifestyle,” said Amy Hilliard, the City’s Community Education and Prevention Coordinator.

“The Porsche is a piece of our tool kit that will come with us to events and education opportunities to help reinforce the message to youths that involvement in drug or gang crime is serious and that assets, including one’s life, become targeted and vulnerable.”

The car is an example of a criminal asset that was seized due to gang life. It will be on display on Aug. 12 during Hot Nite in the City with information about the Guns and Gangs Intervention and Prevention Program.

The program is funded by the federal government's Building Safer Communities fund in an effort to educate communities and combat gun and gang violence in youth.

A three-year plan is currently in progress in collaboration with a Community Education and Prevention Coordinator who works with City staff, Kamloops RCMP, Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, and youth organizations.

More information about the guns and gangs program can be found online.