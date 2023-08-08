Lower activity on Rossmoore after planned ignitions did an "incredible job," BCWS says

Photo: Contributed The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured in late July.

Fire activity has slowed on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire following planned ignitions that occurred late last week on the fire's north and south flanks.

The Rossmoore Lake fire is mapped at 6,245 hectares in size and located about two kilometres east of Lac Le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Andy Oldroyd, BC Wildfire Service information officer, said planned ignitions on the fire’s north and south flanks have burned much of the area from the fire’s perimeter up to established guards.

“That's done an incredible job in burning the area to the guard there both north and south, which really does give us a good degree of confidence,” Olrdoyd said.

“The planned mission went pretty well and did exactly what we'd hoped.”

Guard construction on the eastern flank is expected to be complete today after the fire briefly surged across a machine guard before being promptly addressed yesterday.

Crews are continuing guard construction along the northern and southern flanks, where Oldroyd said the majority of fire activity is located.

“We still haven't got full containment, or full guard, around the fire and that's clearly the priority at the moment,” Oldroyd said.

Lessened fire activity has been predicted over the coming days thanks to more favourable weather conditions.

“We're going to see less fire behaviour purely because of the weather — so the humidity has increased and the temperatures dropped down,” said Oldroyd.

“We do have a little bit of light wind, but generally speaking, we'll see two days of reasonably quiet fire behaviour.”

There are currently 35 pieces of heavy equipment and 190 ground personnel assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Helicopters are continuing to support ground crews by bucketing hotspots.

