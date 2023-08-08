Police seek witnesses after brush fire in Kamloops

Photo: Pixabay

Kamloops RCMP are seeking witnesses to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.



Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of St. Paul Street to assist Kamloops Fire Rescue at the scene.



“Thankfully, the fire was quickly extinguished, preventing damage to any nearby businesses,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a press release. “This is, however, very concerning given the very dry conditions throughout the entire region.”



Police are looking to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time of the fire.

He is described as Caucasian, in his fifties, wearing grey sweatpants, and a backpack.



Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2023-28282.