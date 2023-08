Photo: Cariboo Regional District Map of area on evacuation alert

Cariboo Regional District EOC has issued an evacuation alert due to wildfires burning in the area.

The district says wildfires causing potential danger to life and health have prompted the alert in the Titetown area.

Residents in the alert area should be prepared to evacuate their property if it’s deemed necessary.

The public will be given as much advance notice as possible, but notice may be limited due to changing circumstances.