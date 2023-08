Photo: Drive BC

According to DriveBC, a mudslide has resulted in the closure of a section of Lillooet-Pioneer Road.

The mudslide has occurred between Marshall Lake Road and Mission Mountain Road, spanning 20.9 km (from 64 to 43 km west of Lillooet).

A detour option is currently unavailable.

An assessment is underway, along with geotechnical analysis and clearing efforts.

The next update is scheduled for 4 p.m.