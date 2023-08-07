More “erratic” fire behaviour on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire expected

Photo: Scott Mcdonnell

The BC Wildfire Service has stated that it anticipates more "erratic" fire behavior for the Rossmoore Lake wildfire today.

"We are expecting more erratic fire behavior as the atmosphere becomes more unstable due to the current changes. Winds are a bit stronger today," a fire information officer informed Castanet.

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has expanded to a size of 6,245 hectares.

The fire is situated between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, approximately two kilometers east of Lac le Jeune.

BCWS has indicated that the primary focus remains on the northern and southern portions of the fire.

"Rossmoore experienced a surge to the East. It embers crossed over the guard lines on the eastern perimeter and were promptly addressed by crews and aircraft," BCWS further explained.