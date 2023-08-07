Circus show to feature motorcycle stunts, acrobatics and aerial artistry

Photo: Facebook / Aberdeen Mall

The circus is returning to Aberdeen Mall, with motorcycles, acrobatics and aerial artistry slated for the show.

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio will be presenting performances of Runaway with the Circus, with the show held under a large tent to be set up in the Hudson’s Bay parking lot.

The family-friendly show will feature acts from across the continent.

Shows will run from August 24 to 27, with showtimes at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The circus said tickets for the event can be pre-purchased online, or bought at the tent.

Tickets and more information can be found on American Crown Circus' website.