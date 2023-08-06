BCWS crews responding to 2 hectare fire southeast of Little Fort

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire located three kilometres southeast of Little Fort near Stolle Creek.

The out of control blaze was discovered just after 3 p.m. this afternoon and is estimated to be two hectares in size.

BCWS said the fire is burning rank 3, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Nice BCWS personnel and two helicopters are responding to the fire with airtanker support.

According to BCWS, the blaze is highly visible to the community of Little Fort, the surrounding area and travellers on Highway 5.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.