Clearwater man sued for alleged rottweiler attack at mobile home park

Photo: Castanet

A Clearwater man is being sued for negligence after his rottweiler allegedly attacked and injured another man at a mobile home park.

Janos Balint has filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against Fulcrum Development Inc. — who own and operate Raft River Mobile Home Park — as well as William Friesen, the park manager, and William Christopher Muller who resides at the park.

Balint resides at the mobile home park where the incident allegedly occurred in July 2022.

According to Balint’s notice of civil claim, Balint approached a residence rented by Muller at the Raft River Mobile Home Park when Muller’s rottweiler “without provocation, jumped on the plaintiff [Balint] and attacked him.”

Balint’s claim alleges Muller and Friesen knew the dog had a history of biting people.

“The defendants, in keeping an animal in which they knew has a propensity to do a particular kind of mischief, were under an absolute duty to prevent it from doing that kind of mischief,” the claim said.

“If the rottweiler was not an inherently dangerous animal, the defendants knew of this individual animal’s particular propensity to bite and injure humans, and failed to take adequate precautions.”

According to the claim, Balint suffered puncture wounds, lacerations and scarring to the face, shoulders, hips, legs and arms and other injuries.

The claim said Balint has also suffered from stress, anxiety, flashbacks and nightmares of the incident, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of earnings.

“All of the injuries, loss, and damage were caused or contributed to by the negligence of the defendants,” the claim said.

Balint is seeking general and special damages, loss of housekeeping and yardwork costs, loss of earning capacity and costs of future care damages, and recovery of health care costs.

Once they are served, the defendants will have three weeks to file a response.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.