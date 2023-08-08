Ribfest kicks off this weekend, bringing champion ribbers, music, food vendors

Photo: Castanet Teams of professional ribbers served up ribs, brisket, chicken and other dishes at Riverside Park in 2022.

One of Kamloops’ most popular summer events is right around the corner, with vegan and vegetarian offerings, a goal for zero waste and a large liquor service area coming to the event this year.

Kamloops Ribfest organizer Bryce Herman told Castanet Kamloops that the biggest change this year will be the beverage garden, a large liquor service area that encompasses the majority of the festival’s area.

“I think what people will be really appreciating is the freedom to be able to move around,” Herman said.

“They can be standing in the ribbers line up, or they can be watching the entertainment or they can be taking advantage of some of the other vendors within the festival experience, and doing it all in a very safe and enclosed environment.”

The fenced area will include the six competing ribbers, food vendors and the entertainment zone.

“[It] is going to encompass the majority of the primary park area around the Rotary Bandshell and back towards the pier and up and around the Heritage House parking lot, so that will be kind of a fenced area,” said Herman.

Competing teams this year include Boss Hogs, Gator BBQ, House of Q, Grizzly BBQ, Prairie Smoke and Spice, and Smoke Dem Bones BBQ.

Herman said there will be bag checks coming into the beverage garden to ensure no outside alcohol is brought into the festival area.

A Family Fun Zone will also be available outside of the liquor service area with family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Herman said the event is open to everybody, with entertainment and entry being free of charge.

Entertainment will run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will feature local and regional talent that will shift around every hour over the weekend.

“Closing with a finale band, Friday night being a Bob Seger tribute, and then Saturday night will be an Eagles tribute,” said Herman.

“On Sunday night, we've got original rockabilly three piece trio called Punch Drunk Cabaret [who] will close off the festival for us."

This year’s Ribfest will also be the second aiming to be a zero waste event after organizers reached their goal of achieving 90 per cent landfill diversion in 2022.

The festival is looking to increase their landfill diversion rate to 95 per cent this year.

Food vendors will include Scoopz, Maui Shave Ice, Lemon Heaven, and Biggz BBQ.

Harvest by Nandi will be offering vegan and vegetarian options this year as well.

With limited parking near the festival, Herman is encouraging attendees to take advantage of free transit provided all weekend by the city.

Ribfest will run from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 at Riverside Park.

More information is available on the Kamloops Ribfest website.