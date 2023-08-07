Kamloops forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud over the coming week

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is forecast to see a consistent mix of sun and cloud throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

Wind, showers and a risk of thunderstorms is predicted early in the week, with daytime highs hovering around 30 C from Monday to Friday.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, increasing to a 40 per cent chance by the afternoon.

Possible thunderstorms, 20 km/h winds becoming east and local smoke rolling in from nearby wildfires are predicted for the afternoon as temperatures hit a high of 31 C. Monday night will see a low of 19 C and continued chances of showers.

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 28 C during the day. Overcast skies will continue into the night as temperatures dip to a low of 20 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of both sun and cloud throughout the day, along with a high of 30 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, as the mercury drops to 17 C.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, hitting a high of 33 C over the course of the day and sunny skies throughout. Cloudy periods will return by night as temperatures sink to 16 C.

Periods of both sun and cloud can be expected throughout Friday, accompanying a daytime high of 30 C. Cloudy periods can again be expected overnight with a low of 16 C.

For an early look at the coming weekend, Environment Canada predicts a mix of sun and cloud with highs of 31 C.