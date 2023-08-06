Clearer skies could bring erratic fire behaviours to Lower East Adams Lake, Bush Creek East wildfires

Photo: BCWS File photo of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

A change in weather will bring erratic fire activity to both the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek West wildfires, says BC Wildfire Services.

“At a general level today's weather will be smoky in the morning and there's a change coming through in the late afternoon, which will mean that the smoke disappears, and the fires will tend to become more erratic in behaviour.”

Both fires have grown slightly, and BCWS says there haven't been many operational changes since Saturday afternoon.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS information officer, previously told Castanet crews are working to build a guard at the south flank. She added that in a worst case scenario there’s a possibility the fire could spot over the guard.

Yesterday, helicopters continued to bucket hot spots upslope of properties along Rawston Road, said the organization's website.

A wet line was being set up, Saturday. Currently, there are 40 structural firefighters during the day and 10 at night providing structure protection in Adams Lake East.

The wildfire has 11 heavy machines assigned to it, while Bush Creek East has 9 pieces of heavy machinery.

According to the BCWS website estimations, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is 4,823 hectares while the Bush Creek East is 982 hectares.