BCWS crews constructing machine guards as fire activity expected to increase

Photo: BCWS File photo of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

UPDATE: 2:42 p.m.

Guard construction is continuing along the south flank of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire to stop the blaze from spreading further south.

The 4,823 hectare fire is expected to see increased activity today due to dry fuels, gusts of wind in the afternoon and increased temperatures, but the BC Wildfire Service said fire growth is minimal and mostly occurring on mountain tops.

“The guard construction that started in behind the houses there on the western side of the lake, that guard goes all the way across the bottom of the mountain to the east,” said BCWS information officer Andy Oldroyd.

“That's essentially the key focus of today, and that'll take most of today and probably into tomorrow to get that job finished.”

BCWS said the guard along the fire’s north flank is also expected to be completed by tomorrow.

No structure loss has been reported due to the fire.

Across the lake, the Bush Creek East fire has been remapped to an estimated 1,789 hectares in size and Oldroyd said BCWS may update orders and alerts sometime today.

“There's a fair bit of spread to the north of that fire, so it's likely that we'll be reviewing the orders and alerts today with a view to changing that up, but that hasn't been approved yet,” said Oldroyd.

The north flank has grown about a kilometre, resulting in an increase of around 500 hectares of area burned, but little growth has occurred on the fire’s southeast flank.

BCWS said crews will be conducting hand ignitions along the fire’s western flank to remove fuel between a machine guard and the fire’s perimeter.

Helicopter bucketing will also continue this afternoon to cool hot spots along the fire’s eastern flank.

There are currently 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex.

There are 58 wildland firefighters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire and 23 crew personnel and 13 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Bush Creek East fire.

ORIGINAL: 10:02 a.m.

A change in weather will bring erratic fire activity to both the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires, says BC Wildfire Services.

“At a general level today's weather will be smoky in the morning and there's a change coming through in the late afternoon, which will mean that the smoke disappears, and the fires will tend to become more erratic in behaviour.”

Both fires have grown slightly, and BCWS says there haven't been many operational changes since Saturday afternoon.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS information officer, previously told Castanet crews are working to build a guard at the south flank. She added that in a worst case scenario there’s a possibility the fire could spot over the guard.

Yesterday, helicopters continued to bucket hot spots upslope of properties along Rawson Road, said the organization's website.

A wet line was being set up, Saturday. Currently, there are 40 structural firefighters during the day and 10 at night providing structure protection in Adams Lake East.

The wildfire has 11 heavy machines assigned to it, while Bush Creek East has 9 pieces of heavy machinery.

According to the BCWS website estimations, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is 4,823 hectares while the Bush Creek East is 982 hectares.