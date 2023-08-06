More "erratic" fire behaviour on Rossmoore Lake blaze expected in afternoon: BCWS

Photo: Scott Mcdonnell The Rossmoore lake wildfire on Aug. 5.

The BC Wildfire Service said it’s expecting more “erratic” fire behaviour on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire today as smoke lifts from yesterday’s planned ignitions.

The wildfire is located between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about two kilometres east of Lac le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. About 18 properties are under evacuation order, while hundreds more are under evacuation alert.

Andy Oldroyd, BCWS fire information officer, said the blaze quieted down overnight but an atmospheric chance in the late afternoon could generate more smoke.

“We are expecting sort of more erratic fire behaviour today as the stability changes in the atmosphere once the smoke lifts,” said Oldroyd.

“We will see probably the most significant fire behaviour of the last few days when the change arrives in the late afternoon.”

Increased winds as well as hot and dry conditions are expected to increase the fire’s behaviour.

“We're working on both the north and the south and southern flanks because they're the ones that are being driven by the weather,” said Oldroyd.

Increased smoke was visible from Kamloops yesterday due to planned ignitions on the fire’s northwest corner and more fire activity on the southwest flank.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire is currently mapped at 5,072 hectares.

The blaze has 154 wildfire crew members assigned to the blaze, along with 35 pieces of heavy equipment.

There have been 12 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Bush Creek East and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is known.