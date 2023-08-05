Kamloops RCMP identify Paul Lake Road body, foul play suspected

Photo: Pixabay

The Kamloops RCMP say foul play is suspected after a body was found this week at the side of Paul Lake Road in Kamloops.

Police responded on Aug. 1 shortly after midnight for a report of a body at the side of the road.

According to the police, the circumstances were suspicious in nature and the investigation was assumed by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

An investigation has revealed that the deceased male, Jason Aran Martin of the Kamloops area, was the victim of foul play.

"Investigators believe that Mr. Martin’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists," said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Investigators are appealing to the public that if they have video or dash camera footage from Paul Lake Road, the Halston Connector or the North Shore of Kamloops between July 31 at 10 p.m. to August 1, at 2 a.m. to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

In addition, if anyone had communication with, or dealings with Jason Martin on July 31, they are also asked to call the Southeast District Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.