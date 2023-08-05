Kamloops RCMP call foul play

Photo: Pixabay

Kamloops RCMP say that on August 1, shortly after midnight, they responded to the report of a deceased male located along the side of Paul Lake Road.

According to the police, the circumstances were suspicious in nature and the investigation was assumed by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

An investigation has revealed that the deceased male, Jason Aran Martin of the Kamloops area, was the victim of foul play.

"Investigators believe that Mr. Martin’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists," said Staff Sergeant Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Investigators are appealing to the public that if they have video or dash camera footage from Paul Lake Road, the Halston Connector or the North Shore of Kamloops between July 31 at 10:00 p.m. to August 1, at 2:00 a.m. to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

In addition, if anyone had communication with, or dealings with Jason Martin on July 31, they are also asked to call the Southeast District Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.