Former city councillor seeking solutions for community safety issues, street disorder

A former Kamloops city councillor has embarked on a new project with a goal to identify ways the community can address the immediate impacts and root causes of social issues and street disorder.

Arjun Singh said he is working with the Kamloops Community Action Team on the Kamloops Solutions Project — an initiative which has involved a number of conversations with people in the community, as well as some roundtable discussions.

“There’s two broad questions that we’re trying to answer,” Singh said.

“One is how to get the community into a deeper collaboration, trying to really get our best ways to address solving street homelessness, community safety concerns. …Then, as a community, can we come up with as much consensus as possible around a set of initiatives?”

Singh, who spent 13 years as a Kamloops city councillor before launching an unsuccessful bid for mayor last fall, said he has a background in facilitation, public engagement and communication. Since taking on this new project, he’s talked with people in different sectors to ask how they would address street disorder and community safety issues, and where the current gaps are.

“One of the things that we're trying to talk about is what's the fastest way we can make these things happen without breaking anything important — so how can we actually innovate quickly,” he said, noting this can be a challenge for governments.

After meeting with people in the health and social services sector, Singh organized a business roundtable which met on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Singh said about 20 people attended, who represented the city’s business improvement associations, Tourism Kamloops and the Canadian Home Builders Association, among others.

He said he wasn’t sure what to expect, as it’s been a difficult time for businesses dealing with the impacts of social disorder, but noted the discussion was “really heartening.”

“People are really wanting to work collaboratively, they’re really wanting to figure out what we could do,” Singh said.

“There was obviously a sense of how daunting trying to get some of these things might be, but there was a general feeling that we are best if we do this together.”

He said attendees noted the Clean Team, a North Shore initiative which employs vulnerable people to collect garbage, drug paraphernalia, feces and other objects from city streets, has been working well.

Good feedback was also received about the Mustard Seed’s street advocate who works in downtown Kamloops.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening that are good, and we just have to bump those up and then also try and fill up some gaps that we have,” Singh said.

Work on the Kamloops Solutions Project is ongoing, and people who wish to participate can reach out to Singh. More information about the initiative can be found on kamloopssolutions.com.

Singh said Kamloops has a reputation of stepping up to help, particularly through volunteering.

"I think this is the same idea,” he said.

“None of these people who are suffering on our streets — very, very few of them — choose at all to be there. This is a health issue, not a personal defect issue, so we have to treat it like that. And if we have people who think like that and want to collaborate, we're really interested in talking to folks, for sure."