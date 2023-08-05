Kamloopa Powwow returns to TteS arbour with events on Saturday, Sunday

Photo: Castanet A participant at a past Kamloopa Powwow.

The Kamloopa Powwow has returned to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc arbour this weekend.

The event is one of the largest powwows in North America, drawing thousands of people, including dancers and drummers, from across Canada and the U.S. for a weekend of celebration and competition.

Activities are taking place throughout the day at 345 Powwow Trail on Saturday and Sunday. The box office, facilities and vendors open at 8:30 a.m. daily.

Grand entry starts at noon each day, followed by a flag song and victory song. Dance exhibitions and competitions will follow.

BC Transit, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the City of Kamloops have announced that special transit service will be offered to the powwow grounds on Aug. 5 and 6.

Route 18 Mt. Paul will run on a regular weekday schedule, with more options provided to get to the events. More information can be found on BC Transit’s website.

A full schedule of events can be found at the Kamloopa Powwow Facebook page.