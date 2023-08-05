Hand ignitions, increased fire activity causing large plume of smoke from Rossmoore fire

Photo: Scott Mcdonnell The Rossmoore lake wildfire on Aug. 5.

UPDATE: 5:31 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says increased fire activity and some planned ignitions occurring at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire have caused a large plume of smoke visible from the Kamloops area on Saturday evening.

The wildfire is located between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits and within two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune. BCWS says no structures are currently threatened by the wildfire.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer, said Saturday evening that crews are working on hand ignitions in the northwest corner of the fire, between McConnell Lake Road and the pipeline, in the Hull Hill area.

“It’s just to bring the fire perimeter to the guard that they established with heavy equipment in the northwest corner,” Desrosiers said.

BCWS said considerable smoke will continue to be visible for the rest of the day.

Desrosiers said fire activity has increased along the southwest flank of the wildfire, which is also producing quite a bit of smoke.

“There is just very dense fuel in that area, which is why it's producing so much smoke. It's not moving quickly through the fuels, but the trees are really dense and basically really close together,” she said.

“Once it's getting into the stands in these areas of denser fuel, it's producing a lot more smoke and a lot more heat, but it's not exhibiting rapid growth or rapid movement.”

Desrosiers noted planned ignitions which happened on the western flank on Friday evening went well.

“Operations was quite pleased with how that went,” she said.

“Last I heard that the line was holding, that's the area that they’ll be focusing on maintaining that contingency line today with patrols and then bucketing as needed.”

ORIGINAL: 8:32 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews patrolled an area to the west of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire after a planned aerial ignition was conducted on Friday.

The wildfire is located between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about two kilometres east of Lac le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. About 18 properties are under evacuation order, while hundreds more are under evacuation alert.

According to BCWS, the ignition operations took place in order to hold the Rossmoore Lake wildfire at a an established guard.

“The goal there is to contain the active fire within the guard that has been built on that southwest flank,” said Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer.

A large column of smoke was visible from Lac Le Jeune and the Kamloops area on Friday evening.

BCWS said hot and dry conditions are spurring “heightened fire activity,” with fire behaviour picking up on the south, west and north flanks on Friday.

Forecasted winds and continuing hot, dry weather are expected to influence fire behaviour on Saturday.

“Smoke may be visible from Kamloops and will likely be highly visible from Highway 5, Highway 5A and the surrounding area,” BCWS said.

“A forecast cold front passage has the potential to cause erratic winds and rapid shifts in wind direction along with increased fire behaviour due to potential accompanying thunder cells.”

BCWS said there is no imminent threat to structures, noting the wildfire is within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune.

“While there has been no rapid westward growth, the southernmost flank of the fire has expanded approximately two kilometres in the past three days," the wildfire service said.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire was mapped at about 4,157 hectares on Aug. 1.

There are about 140 wildfire crew members assigned to the fire, along with 35 pieces of heavy equipment. There have been 12 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes two fires burning near Adams Lake.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is known.