City of Kamloops opens Sandman Centre for walking while nature parks are closed

Sandman Centre will be opened three mornings each week until late August, giving residents a space to walk while nature parks are closed.
In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the arena concourse will offer residents a cool place to walk each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Aug. 9 to Aug. 23.
The concourse will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon, all nature parks and trails in the city have been closed due to extreme fire risk and current drought. A list of closures can be found on the City of Kamloops website.
The Hillside Stadium track and the TCC indoor fieldhouse are also inaccessible as upgrades are being installed.
