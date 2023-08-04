City of Kamloops opens Sandman Centre for walking while nature parks are closed

Photo: Castanet

Sandman Centre will be opened three mornings each week until late August, giving residents a space to walk while nature parks are closed.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the arena concourse will offer residents a cool place to walk each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Aug. 9 to Aug. 23.

The concourse will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, all nature parks and trails in the city have been closed due to extreme fire risk and current drought. A list of closures can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

The Hillside Stadium track and the TCC indoor fieldhouse are also inaccessible as upgrades are being installed.