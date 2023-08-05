In the wake of code of conduct report, Kamloops council statement says city business persists

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council released a statement saying it’s committed to continuing city business after a third-party investigation reportedly found the mayor violated council’s code of conduct by demeaning some staff members, including the CAO.

In a statement released on Friday, Kamloops city council said it is “committed to serving Kamloops residents and moving our community forward.”

“In light of recent media reports, council wants to express its full confidence in the city’s Chief Administrative Officer David Trawin, and the entire senior leadership team at the City of Kamloops,” the statement said.

“Through their leadership, the business of the city continues to get done, including several major initiatives that have already moved forward.”

On Wednesday, reporting from Kamloops this Week showed a third-party investigation into workplace bullying, which got underway in February, concluded Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson violated council’s code of conduct several times by disrespecting or demeaning three staff members, including Trawin.

The investigator determined the mayor did not violate the code of conduct with respect to allegations brought forward by a fourth staff member.

As a result, some new processes have been put in place restricting how Hamer-Jackson meets and communicates with Trawin and a few other staff members.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops that “there have been things put in place” as the result of the investigation, but said he hasn’t yet received a full copy of the investigative report.

He said he’s most concerned about who is leaking confidential information to news reporters, adding he feels it’s the latest in a series of distractions at city hall.

In its statement, council listed a number of initiatives that have gone ahead so far this term, including the unanimous adoption of its strategic plan, the authorization of the Kamloops Community Land Trust Foundation, and the formation of a committee to spur implementation of the city’s recreation master plan.

Council has also unanimously voted to allocate a portion of provincial funding towards building an overpass over Summit Drive and a skating rink at Riverside Park.

“Dedicated City of Kamloops staff continue to effectively perform daily operations to keep the city running and execute on a wide variety of approved projects within the 2023 budget, including over $16.8 million in capital projects,” the statement said.

Council’s statement also noted some upcoming initiatives, including work to organize community town halls, a review of the city’s forthcoming accessibility plan, and a proposal from staff on how to advance the recently adopted strategic plan.