Hot Nite in the City will return to downtown Kamloops with over 400 vehicles on display

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Hot Nite in the City show and shine set up last summer at Fourth Avenue and Victoria Street.

Popular annual show and shine Hot Nite in the City will be back along Victoria Street this coming weekend, with over 400 vehicles from across North America signed up to participate.

The event will run from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, kicking off with a Poker Run which starts at the Plaza Hotel downtown.

Registration for the Poker Run will start on Friday at 1 p.m., and the event itself will run from 3 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m. Cars will stop at retirement residences and long term care homes across the city where participants will collect cards for a poker hand.

The second annual Dubs Kustoms pedal powered drag race will kick off on Victoria Street starting at 7 p.m.

The night will end off with a truck light show between Fifth and Sixth Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the day of the show and shine, vehicles will start to arrive at 7 a.m., and the show will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will also be an awards ceremony at Fourth Avenue and Victoria Street at 3:30 p.m.

Ron Popove, the event’s long-time organizer, said that there will be live music playing, as well as a couple of speeches throughout the day, including an appearance from Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

There will also be a 50/50 draw in collaboration with the Halston Esso and the Royal Inland Hospital. Tickets will be available to purchase at the event.

Kamloops Crime Stoppers will be attending with its raffle car.

Popove said there will be cars coming to the show from Portland, Toronto, Williams Lake, Burlington, Prince Rupert and more.

“We do have a lot of nice cars coming,” Popove said.

“It should be a good weekend.”