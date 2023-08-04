Police investigating after North Shore stabbing sends one man to hospital

Photo: Castanet

One man was injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday following a stabbing on the North Shore, according to Kamloops RCMP.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said police are investigating after being called to the incident, which happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, at the corner of Eighth Street and Brentwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 37-year-old man being tended to by a witness.

According to RCMP, the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Shoihet said witnesses saw another man fleeing the scene.

This man is described as Indigenous, standing five-foot-nine with short, buzz cut hair. He was wearing cargo pants, black boots and no shirt when he left the area.

“The man was last seen heading toward the grocery store gas bar, prior to disappearing down the alley in the Fortune Shopping Centre,” Shoihet said.

“At the time of the attack, the suspect may have been wearing a green zip-up hoodie.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.