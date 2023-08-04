TNRD director says meetings ahead to discuss help for those impacted by Rossmoore blaze

Photo: BCWS The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District area director says he will be meeting next week with provincial and agricultural representatives to plan what needs to be done to help people impacted by the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, said the blaze has displaced ranchers with cattle and people with poultry operations, as well as residents along Goose Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

He said he would be joining Doug Haughton, TNRD director for Electoral Area L, for a meeting with officials to discuss next steps.

“Doug and I are getting together next week with some provincial people and some agricultural people to make some assessments as to what needs to be done to help the area,” Grenier said.

“When the fire passes, there'll be recovery efforts to coordinate. So we're in the stages for that.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has continued to be active on the west and southwest flanks.

“While there has been no rapid westward growth, the southernmost flank of the fire has expanded approximately two kilometres in the past three days,” BCWS said.

Grenier said residents living towards the south end of the wildfire have expressed concern about the wildfire, adding he has asked BCWS about the deployment of structure protection particularly with some flare ups.

"They certainly listened to our concerns,” he said.

He said BCWS has advised the TNRD that the fire, at this time, isn’t an imminent threat to the Lac Le Jeune community.

“When you're talking about BC Wildfire Service, and you're talking about deployment of people and equipment, structural protection units, I can understand somebody saying ‘Perhaps we need to deploy people towards that direction, more so than other directions,’” Grenier said, noting there are several fires burning throughout the region.

“But that's why we have a command team at BC Wildfire Service and we have a process of raising issues so that they can hear from others about things that we want to talk about too.”

He said people who have been displaced due to evacuation orders have said positive things about how the TNRD has handled the situation.

“Within our structure and our jurisdiction, I think we're doing a very good job keeping people informed and accommodating people that have been displaced by the fire,” he said.

“I've heard nothing but good things about that.”

According to BCWS, towards the west of the fire, work to complete guard is ongoing. Crews are doing direct suppression and hand ignitions along the west flank, between Ross Moore Lake and McConnell Lake Road.

To the east side of the fire, crews are working to establish a 50-foot backline from the perimeter, working north from the junction of McConnell Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

An equipment strike team is working towards Goose Lake road from the west guard in the north.

Heavy equipment teams will also be working near the pipeline and should be finished containment lines by the end of the day.

Structure protection will continue to do night patrols along Goose Lake Road, Long Lake Road and Edith Lake Road.