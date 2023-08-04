Lac Le Jeune man says neighbours 'extremely anxious' as Rossmoore wildfire burns

Photo: Jim Ward A plume of smoke from the Rossmoore Lake wildfire rises above Lac Le Jeune on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.

A Lac Le Jeune man says lakeside residents feel “extremely anxious” as smoke billows above the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, burning about two kilometres away from the community as of Friday afternoon.

The wildfire is located between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, east of Lac Le Jeune and about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. About 18 properties are under evacuation order, while hundreds more are under evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service said the wildfire has been active along the west and southwest flanks, but there is no imminent threat to structures.

Jim Ward said while fire isn’t currently moving in the direction of his community at Lac Le Jeune, if the wind turns, he believes the situation could “change rapidly.”

“Everybody in this area has fire pumps, fire hoses, what have you. And that's what we've been doing today, is hosing everything down with our fire pumps,” Ward said.

“Actually, my neighbour is going into town today to buy some more hose.”

Ward said residents are also concerned that the Lac Le Jeune campground was reopened, even though the area is still under evacuation alert.

“We just do not understand why they insist on leaving the darn thing open,” Ward said.

While the province has decided to reopen the park, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the BC Wildfire Service have advised visitors to reevaluate their travel plans, noting everyone in an area under evacuation alert must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Michael Grenier, TNRD director for electoral area J, said he hopes people can find other places to camp instead of two kilometres away from a wildfire.

“That's a decision that the BC government had to make with their parks operations people, and all we're doing is making sure that they're alerted to the fact that there's a forest fire in the area,” he said.

“If they have to get out, they have to get out within 15 minutes. Some of those things may be not compatible with camping with your family.”

When speaking with Castanet Kamloops on Friday, Ward said the campground and the lake itself seemed busy, noting if they have to evacuate, it’s going to pose “a real problem.”

“That's a lot of people trying to get out on one road,” Ward said.

Ward said the residents would like to see more resources being put on the Rossmoore wildfire, including more consistent air resources.

“We realize that the people with their boots on the ground are doing the absolute best they can with the resources they have — the people who are actually hands on, fighting the fire,” Ward said.

“Our concern is that they don't seem to be getting, from our perspective, the resources they need.”

BC Wildfire Service has reported that air resources have been deployed to the blaze, including helicopters, tankers and skimmers. Twelve helicopters are currently assigned to the Adams Complex — which includes the Bush Creek East and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires.

On Friday, BCWS said there are about 140 crew members assigned to Rossmoore lake, with crews busy building guard, conducting hand ignitions, patrolling and working on direct suppression.

ORIGINAL: 12:43 p.m.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District area director says he will be meeting next week with provincial and agricultural representatives to plan what needs to be done to help people impacted by the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, said the blaze has displaced ranchers with cattle and people with poultry operations, as well as residents along Goose Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

He said he would be joining Doug Haughton, TNRD director for Electoral Area L, for a meeting with officials to discuss next steps.

“Doug and I are getting together next week with some provincial people and some agricultural people to make some assessments as to what needs to be done to help the area,” Grenier said.

“When the fire passes, there'll be recovery efforts to coordinate. So we're in the stages for that.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has continued to be active on the west and southwest flanks.

“While there has been no rapid westward growth, the southernmost flank of the fire has expanded approximately two kilometres in the past three days,” BCWS said.

Grenier said residents living towards the south end of the wildfire have expressed concern about the wildfire, adding he has asked BCWS about the deployment of structure protection particularly with some flare ups.

"They certainly listened to our concerns,” he said.

He said BCWS has advised the TNRD that the fire, at this time, isn’t an imminent threat to the Lac Le Jeune community.

“When you're talking about BC Wildfire Service, and you're talking about deployment of people and equipment, structural protection units, I can understand somebody saying ‘Perhaps we need to deploy people towards that direction, more so than other directions,’” Grenier said, noting there are several fires burning throughout the region.

“But that's why we have a command team at BC Wildfire Service and we have a process of raising issues so that they can hear from others about things that we want to talk about too.”

He said people who have been displaced due to evacuation orders have said positive things about how the TNRD has handled the situation.

“Within our structure and our jurisdiction, I think we're doing a very good job keeping people informed and accommodating people that have been displaced by the fire,” he said.

“I've heard nothing but good things about that.”

According to BCWS, towards the west of the fire, work to complete guard is ongoing. Crews are doing direct suppression and hand ignitions along the west flank, between Ross Moore Lake and McConnell Lake Road.

To the east side of the fire, crews are working to establish a 50-foot backline from the perimeter, working north from the junction of McConnell Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

An equipment strike team is working towards Goose Lake road from the west guard in the north.

Heavy equipment teams will also be working near the pipeline and should be finished containment lines by the end of the day.

Structure protection will continue to do night patrols along Goose Lake Road, Long Lake Road and Edith Lake Road.