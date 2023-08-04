City of Kamloops to close parks, trails due to extreme fire danger, drought

Photo: Castanet Peterson Creek Park.

The City of Kamloops is closing nature parks and trails due to extreme fire danger and drought conditions.

In a news release, the city said Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc has ordered the closures to take place as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The city said parks will be closed to bike, pedestrian and vehicle traffic, noting crews are in the process of installing closure signs. The closure includes the Kamloops Bike Ranch.

“Crews will also be monitoring city parks to ensure residents and visitors are abiding by closures, and Community Services Officers may issue fines for violations,” the statement said.

“Residents are reminded that smoking is always prohibited in all city parks and walking trails.”

The city is urging residents to be cautious with smoking materials, and to only use designated containers to dispose of cigarettes, matches and other smoking-related items.

The Barnhartvale Landfill and the Yard Waste Depot will also shutter at 4 p.m. on Friday, and will remain closed until further notice.

“The public can play an important role in fire prevention by staying aware, reporting fires immediately and keeping all vehicles and bikes away from dry areas,” the city said.

To report people using closed parks, call Community Services at 250-828-3409 with information about the time and park location.

The public is asked to call 911 immediately if a fire is suspected.