Police say review ongoing after video of Kamloops arrest goes viral

Photo: Facebook / Twister Sister A Kamloops RCMP officer is shown drawing his gun in an incident that was filmed and posted to social media.

Police say they are conducting a review after a video of a tense incident involving a Kamloops Mountie drawing his gun and making two arrests was widely shared on social media.

The video, which was viewed over 5,000 times as of Thursday evening, was posted to Facebook on Monday. It shows the officer handcuffing a man on the ground in front of city hall before approaching a woman with a dog on a leash.

At one point, the video shows the dog appearing to jump at the officer, after which he draws his Taser, then his gun. He then brings the woman to the ground before handcuffing her.

Police issued a statement about the video on Thursday, saying investigators are conducting a “comprehensive review” of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Our officers face countless risks every day and make split-second decisions, often based on extremely limited information,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement.

“It’s really important to understand the full circumstances of any incident, rather than rely on a social media video that may not provide complete context.”

According to the statement from RCMP, an officer was conducting patrols at about 6:30 p.m. when he noticed a man in a white vehicle in the parking lot of city hall reportedly yelling and swearing at a woman standing with her dog.

Mounties said the man exited the vehicle and the officer believed the situation was escalating, adding the officer also noticed a woman sitting in the vehicle who appeared badly injured.

“The officer arrested the man for causing a disturbance but the suspect allegedly resisted and handed off a bag to the woman with the dog,” the statement said.

According to RCMP, the officer tried to retrieve the bag the man handed off, believing it may have held evidence, but the woman with the dog “allegedly positioned her dog between them causing it to bite the officer’s holster.”

Police said the dog continued to act aggressively, causing the officer to draw his service pistol before another passerby took control the dog.

Two arrests were made — the man, and the woman who was initially holding the dog — and according to police, the injured woman was medically assessed.

Police said about 30 grams of fentanyl and nearly six grams of methamphetamines were seized, along with small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Both people who were arrested on scene have been released and no charges have been laid.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the person who posted the video to social media for comment.