Disabled Kamloops man sues Mountie, alleges unlawful arrest left him injured

A Kamloops Mountie is being sued for an alleged wrongful arrest that aggravated a disabled man’s injuries.

Randall George Buffie has filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against RCMP Const. Brennan Isles and B.C.’s ministry of public safety and solicitor general.

According to Buffie’s notice of civil claim, he was arrested by Isles on June 14, 2021, in a parking lot on Eighth Street in North Kamloops. Buffie claims he was “verbally confronted” by Isles after an incident on Eighth Street in which he nearly cut off the Mountie’s unmarked police cruiser.

Buffie’s claim alleges that Isles followed Buffie’s vehicle into the Canadian Tire parking lot, where he was arrested.

Buffie identifies himself in the claim as a stroke victim with a number of injuries. He claims Isles questioned during the arrest whether he was truly disabled.

During the arrest, Buffie alleges, injuries to his arm and leg were aggravated.

According to Buffie’s claim, an internal RCMP investigation found the arrest and force used by Isles during the incident were not justified.

“The defendant constable was subject to a meeting with Supt. [Jeff] Pelley and provided operational guidance on improving his performance on the exercise of powers of detention and arrest, and on the use of force,” the claim alleges.

Buffie claims to have suffered emotional, physical and psychological harm, mental impairment, depression and a loss of self esteem, among other ailments.

He is seeking general, special, exemplary, punitive and constitutional damages, as well as costs and interest. No dollar amount is set out in the claim.

Isles is named in another excessive force lawsuit filed in March against Kamloops RCMP Const. Christopher Squire, though he is not a defendant.

None of the allegations in Buffie’s claim have been proven in court. Once they have been served, the defendants will have three weeks to file a response.