Teen robber pleads guilty to charge stemming from bungled liquor store holdup

A Kamloops teenager who inadvertently bear sprayed himself while robbing a Valleyview liquor store will have to wait a little while longer to find out how long he will have to spend in a residential treatment facility.

The 17-year-old boy cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His sentencing got underway earlier this month in Kamloops provincial court following guilty pleas to charges of robbery, mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Court heard the teen and a female accomplice targeted the McCracken Station Liquor Store on Oct. 13, 2022. She held the door open while he went in and swiped a case of Twisted Teas, Crown prosecutor Alex Wheele told court.

“The staff at the liquor store attempted to intervene, at which time [the boy] brandished bear spray he was carrying and sprayed it at the clerk who was trying to intervene,” he said. "Not only that, [he] also got the bear spray all over himself.”

Wheele said the culprits fled and police were called. Mounties located the teen a short distance away, sitting at a table outside a McDonald’s.

“He was bright red, sweating profusely and obviously suffering the symptoms of bear spray,” he said. "That’s how he was identified and arrested.”

The boy also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two separate incidents. On Oct. 4, 2022, he was caught on security camera spraying graffiti on St. Joseph’s Church on the Tk’emlups reserve, and on March 18 he brandished what appeared to be a handgun when confronted by a security guard outside a North Kamloops mall.

"He flashed what appeared to be a pistol in the waistband of his pants,” Wheele said. "He removed it from his waistband, cocked it and said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ He then tucked the pistol away and left the scene.”

When the teen was arrested a short time later on a transit bus, Mounties found an air soft pistol in his belongings.

Lawyers suggested a joint submission for 18 months of probation, the first four to six months of which would be served in a residential treatment facility.

A date is being set for the continuation of the teen's sentencing hearing.