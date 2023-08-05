Parolee jailed for stealing vehicle from Kamloops security company, driving dangerously

Photo: Castanet

A parolee who took a stolen security vehicle on a dangerous joyride through downtown Kamloops has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Joseph Alain Parent, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of theft and dangerous driving.

Court heard Parent was on parole on Nov. 7, 2022, when he swiped a jacket and a set of keys from the Paladin Security office on Seymour Street. He then drove off in a Paladin vehicle.

“Civilians subsequently reported erratic driving by this vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“It was noted that at one point the vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road in the area of Seymour Street and First Avenue, and ultimately the vehicle struck a telephone pole in that area and continued on.

Varesi said Paladin staff tracked the vehicle using GPS equipment. Parent was arrested outside the Save-on Foods in Valleyview.

At the time, police said Parent was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Kelowna.

“I was a little off on that day and I was going through a lot of things,” Parent said in court. “Unfortunately it led me to doing a vehicle and I apologize for that. Hopefully I do better in the future.”

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Parent had a difficult upbringing in Alberta and ran away from home as a teenager. He has taken addictions counselling while behind bars.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a 15-month jail sentence, to be served concurrently with his ongoing federal sentence. The sentence will equal about a year of new jail time for Parent.