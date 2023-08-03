Elizabeth Fry to operate 14 new transition homes for people leaving violence

Photo: Unsplash/Guillaume de Germain

Woman, children and gender-diverse people leaving violence in Kamloops now have 14 additional spaces to call home thanks to a partnership between BC Housing and the Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society.

The ministry said the 14 new homes are spread across two three-storey buildings, which will provide long-term, affordable rental housing for women, children and gender-diverse people leaving violence — including transgender women, Two-Spirit and non-binary people.

Each unit has its own in-suite washing machine and dryer, with a shared amenities space available to all residents.

“No matter where people live in B.C., they should have a safe place to go when they need it,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

“These 14 homes will be instrumental in providing women and children with the safe, long-term housing options they need in times of crisis and on the path to recovery.”

The new homes will be operated by the Elizabeth Fry Society, with an operator’s office located on-site.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to work with BC Housing to expand services to include these new units of housing to women and their children fleeing, or at risk of, intimate-partner violence,” said Holly-Rose Vesper, the society’s director of operations.

“We are the only organization in Kamloops providing subsidized housing to women and children fleeing intimate-partner violence, which is an important step in transitioning into permanent stable and independent living, while maintaining the safety and security of the vulnerable women and their children we serve.”

BC Housing invested over $7 million in the project through the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund, with nearly $67,000 in operating funding provided annually to the society.

The ministry said the development is part of a $19 billion housing investment, which they say has created more than 1,660 homes in Kamloops and 76,000 homes provincially since 2017.

The address for the project has not been disclosed for safety reasons, as is standard for transition housing.