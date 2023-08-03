Severe drought conditions force city to prohibit sprinklers, pressure washing

Photo: Castanet

Sprinklers and pressure washing will be temporarily outlawed in the Tournament Capital later this month now that the Kamloops area’s drought status has been upgraded to Level 5, according to the city.

The City of Kamloops announced the move on Thursday morning, not long after the provincial government upgraded the North and South Thompson basins to drought Level 5 — the most severe level on the province’s scale.

The city said enhanced restrictions will take effect on Aug. 14.

“Impending restrictions include a ban on outdoor watering and irrigating, with the exception of hand-held, spring-loaded nozzles,” the city’s statement said.

“Irrigating by use of sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is not permitted.”

Vehicle and boat washing will only be allowed at commercial locations, the city said, unless washing is necessary for safety reasons. Non-essential pressure washing will also be outlawed.

City properties will continue to be irrigated, but on a reduced schedule.

“The current extreme drought conditions require drastic measures from residents and business owners to help conserve our water supply for domestic use and fire suppression, and to protect our environment,” the city said in the statement.

“The city has already adjusted its irrigation systems to reduce water use by 25 per cent, however irrigation of playing fields and public spaces will continue in order to prevent severe damage or loss of public assets and spaces.”