Rossmoore Lake fire now two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune provincial park: BCWS

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

The Rossmoore Lake blaze is now within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, said the fire is marching slowly west toward the provincial park, but is not being driven by winds.

“It's just that high fire activity kind of consuming trees as it's burning adjacent to them,” said Tower.

“There is no increased orders and alerts for the fire as of right now, but just pretty important for people to be aware in the provincial park — that is open —that the fire is quite close to the campground now and it is on alert.”

Tower said the fire hasn’t made any progress north towards Kamloops, but increased fire activity is expected today.

BCWS said crews are continuing guard construction in the northwest where crews are also monitoring for hand ignition opportunities.

Air tankers and skimmers worked the blaze Wednesday, from the southwest corner to the north, where there has been increased fire activity.

BCWS said the southernmost flank has expanded about two kilometres in the past three days

Smoke will likely continue to be visible to Kamloops and the surrounding area in the afternoon for several days.

Tower said those headed to Lac Le Jeune for the weekend should stay alert, as the encroaching nearby blaze may put the area on evacuation order again.

“If we do see a wind event that starts distressing that provincial park, it is definitely a possibility that there might have to be an order recommended,” he said.

Will Beatty, Deputy Director of the City of Kamloops' emergency operation centre, said the city is monitoring the nearby blaze, which BCWS mapping places about nine kilometres south of city limits in Knutsford.

“We're likely to reevaluate the response structure as of Tuesday, after the long weekend, to make sure that we have staff available at a moment's notice to respond, should something happen with the increased heat and potential fire activity over the weekend,” Beatty said.

Doug Haughton, director for TNRD Electoral Area L, told Castanet Kamloops residents in the Knutsford area have come together, bringing food and offering support to neighbours impacted by the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.