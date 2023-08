Photo: Mya Toews The scene of the crash on Wednesday evening.

A vehicle incident at Tenth Avenue and Battle Street temporarily closed one lane of traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders received a call reporting the crash at about 4:45 p.m.

One firetruck, an ambulance and a police cruiser were at the scene. Southbound traffic on Tenth Avenue was being directed around the incident.

It is not known whether there were any injuries as a result of the crash.