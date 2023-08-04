Kamloops business temporarily closes to feed wildfire personnel

Photo: Roberta Nechvatal The Xpress Chef team after setting up a meal for people working at the BCWS Kamloops Fire Centre.

A local business has temporarily closed its main location, pivoting its operations to provide food for people helping to fight wildfires around Kamloops.

Xpress Chef is a quick service restaurant offering healthy grab-and-go meals. This year, owner Roberta Nechvatal secured a contract with BC Wildfire Service, where she provides around 110 meals every day.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that Nechvatal helps to feed a variety of personnel who work late hours.

Nechvatal said she decided to do this because she knew fire season was ahead, and she knew she could provide BCWS with good quality, healthy meals.

“Whoever we're feeding are getting a good balance of everything,” she said.

She added most of their produce comes from local farmers, and all the food is made from scratch.

“They're getting really nice, good quality, home cooked meals while they're working all these late shifts.”

This is Xpress Chef's first year of providing catering to BCWS, but the business has done similar things in the past. A couple of years ago, they prepared food for BC SPCA workers at emergency relief centres.

Nechvatal said she decided to temporarily shut down the main storefront as she felt the business might not be able to keep up with the demand of catering to other places while fire season was ongoing. They also had to turn their dining space into a production area.

“We're not giving a lacklustre service, we didn't want to compromise our service to our customers,” she said.

Xpress Chef grab-and-go meals can still be found at retail locations such as the Kamloops Travel Centre, Sun Rivers Petro Canada and the Juniper Market.