'llicit drug dealers not welcome,' TteS says in statement

Photo: Castanet

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief and council have released a statement expressing their concerns about illegal drug trafficking on the reserve.

The statement said governing members are not welcoming illicit drug dealers, and will work with RCMP to remove them from the community.

“Chief and council and our entire membership are concerned about the illegal trafficking of drugs and how that is hurting our members and further traumatizing our families,” the statement said.

“We see drug traffickers as individuals who are criminally negligent.”

Anyone who is found dealing drugs or selling drugs on band lands or out of band-owned homes will be banished from the reserve and evicted from their house.

“Tk'emlúps chief and council’s highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of our membership and community,” the statement continued.

“We continue to be committed to explore every avenue possible to address the opioid crisis in our community.”

Those with information about illegal or suspicious activity are asked to report it to the Tk’emlúps Rural Detachment at 250-314-1800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via the Kamloops Crime Stoppers Website.

Anyone struggling with addiction can reach out to community services team members Rachel Kilback, TteS Mental Health and Addictions Navigator at 250-320-4327, or Jay Roque, TteS Wellness Coordinator at 250-571-3512.