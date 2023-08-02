BCWS crews responding to spot-sized wildfire south of Tobiano

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new spot-sized wildfire south of Tobiano and east of Tunkwa Lake Road.

The new fire was discovered just after 12 p.m. and is located near Brussels Creek, about 19 kilometres from Kamloops city limits.

BCWS said 5 ground personnel are on site and are working to build a fuel-free guard around the fire, which is estimated to be less than a hectare in size.

The fire is currently listed as out of control and is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

BCWS said operational updates will be provided later in the day.