Air quality statement in place for Shuswap, North and South Thompson regions

Photo: Castanet

Communities in the Thompson and Shuswap regions can expect to see smoky skies over the next couple of days, according to Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement was issued for the North Thompson region on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada also extended an air quality statement put in place for the South Thompson and Shuswap areas earlier this week.

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours,” the weather agency said in a statement.

Environment Canada encouraged residents to take a break from the smoke at a location in their community where there is cool, clean air.