Knutsford neighbours support each other as Rossmoore Lake wildfire burns

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Residents in the Knutsford area have come together, bringing food and offering support to neighbours impacted by the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

The 4,157-hectare fire, which is burning between Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, has seen increased activity along the south, west and northwest flanks.

Doug Haughton, director for TNRD Electoral Area L who owns a family farm in Knutsford, told Castanet Kamloops the rural community has worked to help each other as well as firefighting crews.

“It’s amazing the way this community’s come together with food and support,” said Haughton

“The folks that are still staying back and caring for their homes, other folks will get food up to them and, you know, it’s a pretty neat feeling.”

Haughton said many residents in the community have been helping out in other ways where they can, including bringing food and water to firefighters and helping neighbours move cattle.

According to Haughton, residents and neighbours in Knutsford and around Long Lake Road even gathered to save a property when it was threatened by the blaze.

“Neighbours from all around came to help them save his house, and they put sprinklers up everywhere, helped him around his yard,” said Haughton.

Some residents have also joined the fire service at Knutsford Hall on a part-time basis, according to Haughton.

“They're up there today [Wednesday], there's about six of them I saw up there with all their firefighting equipment and looking for hotspots and all that kind of stuff."

He said residents in the Knutsford area are hoping the whole ordeal will end soon, but they recognize it may not happen for a while.

Haughton said some neighbours seem to be holding out hope despite the challenging circumstances.

“I just got a call from a couple of my neighbours and one especially whose [property] got burned pretty bad — all their grass,” said Haughton.

“They've even got a smile on their face and [are] upbeat, a bit.”

However, he noted the fires have been undoubtedly difficult for the community.

“I know the fire folks spotted some of my neighbour's cattle within the fire and I hope they got out okay, but that's going to happen when you got a fire that circles on itself,” said Haughton.

“You never want to see a death — I’ve seen I've seen livestock perish before after fire, it's not a pretty sight.”

Haughton said he hopes residents impacted by the fire will received assistance from different levels of government to help get them “back on their feet.”

Despite trying times, Haughton said he believes the community will persevere.

“Everybody is sure about the community together, all four corners of it, and we'll get through this,” he said.