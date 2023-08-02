RCMP arrest five people, seize drugs and guns from Ashcroft residence

Photo: File Photo

Mounties say five people were arrested after Ashcroft RCMP executed a search warrant which led to the discovery of firearms and drugs.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said police executed the search warrant on an Ashcroft residence on Friday, July 28.

"The highway was closed temporarily while police made entry into the residence to ensure the public's safety," Clark said.

According to RCMP, the officers arrested five individuals known to police. Firearms and drugs were found and seized.

Clark said the suspects have been released from custody and have charges pending.