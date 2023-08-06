Only one week left to enter to win a Chevrolet Camaro from Crime Stoppers

Photo: Crime Stoppers The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that is available to win through the Crime Stoppers raffle.

There is only one week left to buy tickets for the Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers car raffle.

This year's car is a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT RS Convertible, with less than 27,000 kilometres. It has a 335 HP V6 engine, eight speed automatic transmission, 20 inch alloy wheels, a seven inch touchscreen, and adjustable driver modes.

Tickets can be purchased on the Crime Stoppers website and cost $10 for a single ticket, $35 for four tickets, and $100 for twelve tickets.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 12 at midnight, and the draw date is Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.