Kamloops  

Only one week left to enter to win a Chevrolet Camaro from Crime Stoppers

Win a Chevrolet Camaro

There is only one week left to buy tickets for the Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers car raffle.

This year's car is a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT RS Convertible, with less than 27,000 kilometres. It has a 335 HP V6 engine, eight speed automatic transmission, 20 inch alloy wheels, a seven inch touchscreen, and adjustable driver modes.

Tickets can be purchased on the Crime Stoppers website and cost $10 for a single ticket, $35 for four tickets, and $100 for twelve tickets.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 12 at midnight, and the draw date is Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

