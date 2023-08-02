City releases fall activity guide including fitness, art and cultural programs

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops has released its fall activity guide, featuring aquatic, recreation, sport, fitness, art and cultural programs for a variety of ages and abilities.

The guide includes programs that will happen from September to December.

Some of the activities include pottery workshops, gardening courses, adapted dance programs, para hockey, wheelchair sports, card making, Qi Gong, self defence, cooking courses and more.

There are also library programs provided through the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

Registration for the fall programs will begin on August 15 at 6:30 a.m. online. At 10 a.m. those interested can also register by phone at 250-828-3500 or in person at the Tournament Capital Centre, Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre, and the Kamloops Museum and Archives.

Swim schedules will be posted by August 4 online as well. Physical copies can also be found at the TCC or the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre.

A recreation account will be required to register, this can be done online or by phone with the number above.

The full activity guide can be found at the City of Kamloops website.