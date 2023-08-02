Aerial resources work southwest corner of Rossmoore Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

Air tankers and skimmers have been called again on Wednesday to the Rossmoore Lake blaze, working on the southwest corner of the wildfire and moving north.

The BC Wildfire Service told Castanet Kamloops the 4,157-hectare fire, which is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, has seen increased activity along the south, west and northwest flanks.

Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, said the air tankers are currently working the blaze and skimmers have been requested, and will likely support ground crews for several hours.

“They're working from Rossmoore Lake south in a line, kind of following the fire’s perimeter, for about two kilometres,” said Tower.

“They're just supporting some machine guard and work that the ground crews are doing on the southwest flank, so they'll probably be out there for several hours.”

Tower said skimmers had been requested to work this corner of the fire to cool fire activity and allow heavy equipment and crews to continue working in the area.

Aerial resources will be moving up north along the fire perimeter later in the day to the northwest flank, where they were working on Tuesday.

“Just kind of following along with some fire activity on that western flank that we've seen," said Tower.

“It's not moving quickly towards Lac Le Jeune or anything, they're just trying to reduce the fire behaviour so that crews can still stay close and it's all safe.”

Eleven helicopters are also assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Lower East Adams Lake and the Bush Creek East wildfires.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire continues to see increased activity on its west and northwest flank, but the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze hasn’t moved north towards Kamloops.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops the 4,157-hectare fire, which is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, was more stable on Tuesday, with little growth along the fire’s perimeter.

“It was quite active on the west and northwest flank, but it didn't move any further north,” said Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer.

BCWS crews are working to finish machine guards around the north flank of the fire, and will begin hand ignitions on the western flank if winds are favourable on Wednesday.

“Increasing containment on that west and northwest flank is a priority for the next couple days,” Tower said.

Skimmers were out working the west flank yesterday, and may return to support crews again today.

Tower said winds coming from the south are impacting fire activity and increasing the amount of smoke visible to Kamloops residents and along Highway 5.

“The winds are just blowing from the bottom of the fire to the top, and so it's just increasing fire behaviour on that western flank where it's burning in the trees,” Tower said.

A high buildup of dead fuels on the western flank is also causing more activity along the fire’s edge, but not causing any substantial growth.

Tower said if there is any spotting over guards, which can happen in areas with increased fire behaviour, crews call it in to skimmers and helicopters.

“Usually what happens is we'll be working off of a guard and [it's] pretty regular for spot fires to happen on the other side of the guard,” said Tower. “Nothing where it's like crazy out of control growth over any guards.”

Tower said a skimmer or helicopter will arrive to easily dispatch the spot fire.

“One bucket dropped from a helicopter can usually just deal with it,” Tower said.

Currently, there are 137 crew personnel and 35 pieces of heavy equipment battling the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Firefighters from Mexico arrived on Saturday bolstering the crew's numbers, and an American Hot Shot firefighting crew arrived on Monday.

