Councillors say town hall meeting shouldn't be rushed, vote down mayor's Kam Talk proposal

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s motion to organize a town hall meeting was voted down last week after a lengthy and heated debate, with some councillors saying this work is already underway — and shouldn’t be rushed.

The mayor had proposed holding what he called a Kam Talk town hall meeting, which would include discussions about seniors’ issues, civic operations projects and some city departments.

Hamer-Jackson’s motion was debated during a council meeting on Tuesday, July 25 — two weeks after council voted in favour of forming a new select committee to organize town hall meetings in different parts of the city. Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote opposed to forming this committee.

Hamer-Jackson said if council members voted in favour of his motion, he believed the Kam Talk town hall meeting could take place in mid-September.

“There's no need to kick it back down the street to a committee when we can have this town hall in the first two weeks of September,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Coun. Kelly Hall said former Mayor Mel Rothenburger put together a similarly-named Kam Talk meeting in 2001. It was a two-day affair, involving dozens of facilitators and drawing nearly 200 members of the community to participate.

According to a report from the 2001 workshop, the “community-wide visioning exercise” saw participants divided into tables to discuss four theme areas, with facilitators leading and recording the discussion. Topics like parks, recreation, policing, youth and arts were covered.

Hall said he felt the results from the workshop-style meeting were “outstanding,” suggesting Hamer-Jackson look at how that event was put together.

“My fear is if you don't take the time and the effort to put together the structure, you're not going to get the results that is deserving of the community — the citizens of the committee that you're talking about,” Hall said.

“If you don't want to let the citizens talk, you don't want seniors to speak or things like that, well then so be it, thank you very much,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“That's not what I'm saying,” Hall replied.

“What I'm saying is, if you're putting together a robust, open mic Kam Talk, meeting, whatever you want to talk about, it's got to be done right.”

Coun. Stephen Karpuk asked Hamer-Jackson how his proposal was different from the goals of the new committee, struck on July 11.

“This can happen in the second week of September,” Hamer-Jackson said, adding the committee could take back results from his proposed Kam Talk town hall.

“It's not going to take any more staff. It's going to take more staff to have more committees. Committees, committees, committees, committees. Let's get ‘er done.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said council agreed with “so much” of what Hamer-Jackson put in his motion.

“I think where the disconnect is happening right now is what's realistic about timelines and making it happen, and I speak to that through my professional communications lens,” Neustaeter said.

She added she’s on the committee tasked with putting together town hall meetings, and offered to bring forward the discussion topics Hamer-Jackson suggested in his motion.

The motion was opposed 8-1, with Hamer-Jackson being the only vote in favour.